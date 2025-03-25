Spring fun ahead: Here’s when every NJ theme park opens for 2025

The signs of Spring are becoming more and more apparent. Bees are buzzing, birds are chirping, flowers and blooming. And pretty soon, the roar of New Jersey's 44 roller coasters and dozens of other thrill rides will also pierce the air.

With Spring Break coming up and the peak summer season just a few months away, it is about time for NJ's many theme parks to begin operations for the year.

Most amusement parks have posted a later grand opening day than last year — likely because Easter is three weeks later this year.

There are some big changes in NJ's theme park scene for 2025. First and foremost is the permanent closure of Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City in October.

Gillian's Wonderland Gillian's Wonderland in Ocean City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media) loading...

The skyline over Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township will look very different, as the mighty Kingda Ka roller coaster — once the tallest and fastest coaster in the world — was demolished in February. The Green Lantern roller coaster, Zumanjaro drop ride (attached to Kingda Ka), Skyride cable cars, Parachutes drop tower, Dare Devil Dive skycoaster, and Cyborg: Cyber Spin thrill ride have reportedly been removed as well.

This is the last time I can post this skyline pic of Six Flags Great Adventure, as four of these rides are now gone. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) This is the last time I can post this skyline pic of Six Flags Great Adventure, as four of these rides are now gone. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

There are brand new rides scheduled to open in 2025 too. Great Adventure will debut The Flash: Vertical Velocity on opening day. Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township has been constructing the Cinderoller Coaster. And Steel Pier announced two new roller coasters back in 2023 — their web site teases at least one of them will be ready for a "Spring 2025" opening.

Whether you are an adrenaline junkie, a fan of gentle rides, or hankering for some food and games, here is a chronological list of when the rope drops for each NJ theme park this year.

