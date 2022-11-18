Two new epic roller coasters announced for Steel Pier in Atlantic City

The historic Steel Pier in Atlantic City, N.J. is renowned for "1,000 Feet of Fresh Air Adventure & Over-the-Ocean Outdoor Fun".

That boardwalk adventure and fun is about to surge like the rising tide. Not one but two brand new roller coasters are coming to the amusement park within the next three years.

The official announcement was made by theme park ride manufacturer Premier Rides at this week's International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions annual expo. And it was immediately celebrated by the New Jersey chapter of the American Coaster Enthusiasts on Facebook.

The first is a Spinning Wild Mouse coaster, featuring tight turns, sharp drops, and cars that freely rotate a full 360 degrees as they travel the track.

It will replace a much earlier version of that spinning coaster type, called "Wild Mouse". Built in 1999, it was relocated on the Pier in 2017, closed in 2021, and dismantled in 2022.

This addition was actually not a new announcement. Billboards along the Atlantic City Boardwalk this summer advertised a new spinning coaster coming in 2023. It now looks like construction has been delayed a year, with opening now slated for 2024.

Coaster enthusiasts will recognize this style of coaster and vehicle as being similar to Xolo Loca at Casino Pier in Seaside Heights and The Shredder at Nickelodeon Universe in East Rutherford.

The second — and more thrilling — announcement is the addition of a Premier Rides "Sky Rocket II" style coaster to Steel Pier in 2025.

There are currently 9 such style coasters operating throughout the world. The first opened at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California in 2012. There are some variations between parks, but the most common configuration includes 863 feet of track, rises 150 feet into the air, and reaches a top speed of 62 mph. It features a progressive forward-backward-forward linear synchronous motor (LSM) launching system.

Names and exact opening dates for the two new thrill rides at Steel Pier have not yet been announced.

Get our free mobile app

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow Dan on Facebook or Twitter for your latest weather forecast updates.

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 5th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks.

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City