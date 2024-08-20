Fun new attraction announced for Seaside Heights NJ boardwalk
For decades, Casino Pier along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey has been a landmark destination for family-friendly fun at the Jersey Shore. From rides to games to arcades to food, there is so much to do and explore across this expansive seaside playground.
And next year, there will be even more excitement and fun. Casino Pier announced on Monday they will add a new fun house attraction to the theme park in 2025.
Fun houses are a Jersey Shore boardwalk classic!
"Fun Factory" is being made by Gosetto Srl, an Italian manufacturer who specializes in both mobile and permanent dark ride, kiddie ride, and fun house attractions.
The new customized Casino Pier addition will feature three towering stories, with a variety of "tricks" and optical illusions along the way.
Casino Pier currently has one smaller fun house attraction, called Surf Shack. Another "Funhouse" attraction was destroyed with the pier during Superstorm Sandy in October 2012.
An opening date or season has not been disclosed. Also, no official announcement whether any current rides are being removed or relocated to accommodate the new funhouse.
