Fun new attraction announced for Seaside Heights NJ boardwalk

For decades, Casino Pier along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, New Jersey has been a landmark destination for family-friendly fun at the Jersey Shore. From rides to games to arcades to food, there is so much to do and explore across this expansive seaside playground.

And next year, there will be even more excitement and fun. Casino Pier announced on Monday they will add a new fun house attraction to the theme park in 2025.

Fun houses are a Jersey Shore boardwalk classic!

"Fun Factory" is being made by Gosetto Srl, an Italian manufacturer who specializes in both mobile and permanent dark ride, kiddie ride, and fun house attractions.

One of Gosetto's colorful and highly-themed fun house rides, headed to an amusement park in Mexico. (Gosetto Srl via Facebook) One of Gosetto's colorful and highly-themed fun house rides, headed to an amusement park in Mexico. (Gosetto Srl via Facebook) loading...

The new customized Casino Pier addition will feature three towering stories, with a variety of "tricks" and optical illusions along the way.

A rendering of the new Fun Factory fun house attraction, coming to Casino Pier in 2025. (Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach via Facebook) A rendering of the new Fun Factory fun house attraction, coming to Casino Pier in 2025. (Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach via Facebook) loading...

Casino Pier currently has one smaller fun house attraction, called Surf Shack. Another "Funhouse" attraction was destroyed with the pier during Superstorm Sandy in October 2012.

An opening date or season has not been disclosed. Also, no official announcement whether any current rides are being removed or relocated to accommodate the new funhouse.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.