50 years. It's hard to believe that much time has gone by since Great Adventure started its journey in the Great Garden State. Can't really say Six Flags since the theme park didn't technically start out under the Six Flags umbrella.

It was only the first few years since the park's opening in 1974 when it was simply known as Great Adventure before Six Flags took ownership of the Jackson, NJ, theme park. The history itself is fascinating, and it's really cool that there are so many things in the park that haven't changed, despite all the changes that have happened over the years.

This park is truly special. It has the distinction of introducing so many record-breaking coasters. But even with that, classics such as the Runaway Mine Train, which dates back to 1974, remain a staple in the park even today.

Now I will admit, it is a bit of a bummer to see some of the planned attractions closed for so long heading into the 50th year. The log flume, for example, was shut down for a good portion of the summer.

The park's brand new coaster, The Flash, is still under construction despite plans to have it open for the 50th anniversary. Hopefully, we'll be able to ride it before the summer season is officially over.

The good news, however, is that the Giant Wheel, also dating back to 1974, finally reopened in July 2024, and the wait was certainly worth it. I myself couldn't wait to get on it with my twin sons. I mean, how can you not?

We not only went on it days after it opened, but we went back and did a night ride as well. And being it's one of the only rides remaining that you can take pictures from, I decided to try and capture the amazing views from high above.

Here's a look at just some of those incredible views. Trust me, it's so much better in person.

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above

Day & Night views from the Giant Wheel at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ Mike Brant TSM / Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.