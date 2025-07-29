Heatwaves in New Jersey are nothing new. We see them every summer season in the Garden State and at varying intensities.

Sometimes our heatwaves will remain in the lower 90s with low humidity. Usually that type of heatwave isn't too difficult to handle.

Then we have those heatwaves where temperatures are closer to 100 with high humidity. That kind of intense heat is downright miserable and dangerous to be in.

And when it gets that hot, combined with a high sun angle, the ground can get incredibly hot. Especially surfaces that aren't grassy or wet.

Sandy heat

Take the beach, for example. If the sand is wet with waves constantly crashing, it might feel nice between your toes. But if you walk on that hot dry sand barefoot in the middle of the day, it can hurt. And the heat might be so intense in the sand that your feet may blister.

So if it's that blistering hot to our feet, imagine how hot it is to our four-legged friends? But yet, some dog owners still insist on taking their dogs across that hot, blistering sand in the middle of the day.

And that's what we saw at one local New Jersey beach. This couple arrived with their dog and went to walk on the sandy path that's been baking in the sun.

sun hot sand Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Too hot for dogs

It was also early afternoon so that sand was absolutely hot. And it was very noticeable with the dog.

It was practically limping across the sand, trying not to keeps its paws down for too long. Again, if it's too hot for our feet, it's too hot for theirs.

As for the couple? They had footwear on so they clearly weren't noticing how hot that sand was. At least try to find a shadier pathway down or find a way to protect the dogs paws to they also don't burn. Something.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Find another way

It's just another reminder that if you're a dog owner to keep in mind of how hot those surfaces are under the summer sun. Hot sand and hot blacktop can particularly get dangerously hot.

So please, if you're a dog owner in New Jersey, be smart. Don't walk your dog when its so hot out.

Remembering Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Great Adventure A look back at the very first season from 2015, and the last season of 2024. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.