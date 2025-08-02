We're now half way through the summer season in New Jersey. Before you know it September will be here and reality will resume for most of us.

As for our kids? Well, what have they been doing so far? Are they having a good summer break? Or, are they spending it indoors on their screens?

If you're thinking the latter, then you may be on the right track. Not saying every older kid and teen is like that, but it certainly is different from how it used to be.

It's almost as if the art of going out is lost. What ever happened to just leaving the house and not coming home until the streetlights come on?

Again, not every kid is like this, but there certainly is a shift. It's almost as if we're afraid to to the crazy old-school things we used to do as kids... Just leaving the house.

Get out and go

I'm reminded of this even more when I visit my parents old neighborhood. In the back of the development, there are these woods that used to have trails in them.

We would go in them all the time and build things like lookout forts, tree houses, and bridges to cross the creek. Not kidding. That's what we did when we weren't at the park throwing the ball around.

Oftentimes, bikers would come through on the trails. Again, this was all perfectly normal in the 90s when I grew up.

Fast forward to today, and those trails are completely grown in. Nobody goes into the woods anymore, and it's kind of sad to see. But it's the world we're in now where technology is king.

Going old-school

It may sound crazy, but for those older kids and teens who have spent almost their entire summer inside, maybe they should try this. Get out of the house and explore the neighborhood.

Take a ball with you, or check out the trails in the woods and let your imagination be part of the adventure. If you're old enough to be left on your own, go out and spend the day in fresh air.

ALSO READ: Why keeping an eye on the ground is essential when hiking in NJ

It'll also help with social skills which seems to be lost on some nowadays. You see a friend from school? Say hi and hang out. Forget the play dates. Just go and let the day unfold.

And that's really it. Leave the house and make a day out of it. It sounds old school, but it's better than sitting on a screen all day during summer break.

