New Jersey truly is an amazing place to be, especially for outdoor lovers. In fact, I personally like how so many people not from the state have no idea how many recreational parks and trails we really have.

The image of airports, traffic, and refineries are what most think when it comes to New Jersey. At least, the ones who only come to the Garden State via passing or visiting.

But truth be told, New Jersey has incredible wildlife in most parts of the state. Not just in the northwest or the pine barrens, but all over.

And as you hike along the trails, you're likely to encounter wildlife. Sometimes, those encounters might even surprise you beneath your feet.

Turtles, snakes, and so much more

Aside from coming across a large turtle, I've had my fair share of snake encounters along New Jersey's hiking trails. The most recent one was of a very small snake that slithered right across the path.

But even outside of that, you're also likely to see deer, and even an occasional bear. Now with bears, you have to be very careful.

Never run, just walk, and make sure you keep your distance. And should a bear approach you, make yourself look as large as possible.

Doesn't matter if it's summer, winter, fall, or spring. Whenever you hike along New Jersey's trails, you're bound to come across some sort of interesting wildlife.

Beyond the animals

Sometimes those finds end up being the remnants of animals, such as bones. And we've come across our fair share of bones along New Jersey's trails.

Just remember this the next time someone tells you there isn't anything worth while when it comes to hiking in New Jersey. It's actually quite the opposite.

