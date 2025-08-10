It's hard to believe we're in the back half of summer in New Jersey. Before you know it, we'll be celebrating the holidays and the new year.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves here, there's still plenty of summer left to enjoy. And August can still bring heat waves to the Garden State. In fact, even September has been known to bring really hot temperatures with high humidity.

Looking back, let's take a closer look at August. More specifically, the second full weekend of August in New Jersey. Have you noticed what's different?

In kind of a backdoor way, this change does tie into National Lazy Day, which is August 10. And in 2025, August 10 is Sunday. Or, part of the second weekend in August.

Why lazy?

Think about some of the things that may make us feel lazy. Sure, after a long work week would do it, but there's something else to focus on.

Think about the length of the day. For most of us, shorter days and longer nights can trigger those feelings of laziness. And it's those shorter days that tie into the second weekend of August.

Still confused? Here's what happened the second weekend of August that was different from any other weekend in summer that came before it.

Canva / TSM Illustration

Here comes the sun

The second weekend of August is the first weekend of summer where the sunset across the entire state occurs after 6 a.m. Not only that, but this particular weekend also marks the start of sunsets before 8 p.m. for the Shore region.

Unfortunately, those days will keep getting shorter up until the winter solstice on December 21, 2025. Very subtle changes with the sunrise and sunsets that you probably didn't notice, but notable nevertheless.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.