It's hard to believe the unofficial start of summer is almost here. Before you know it, we'll be relaxing on the beach, hitting the theme parks, and of course, catching some awesome shows.

It wouldn't be New Jersey without that, after all. And with so many concerts happening all over the Garden State this summer, we're all but guaranteed to be treated to some incredible shows.

One show in particular is coming to New Jersey just in time for the unofficial kickoff to summer. And that would be none other than Alice Cooper.

Alice Cooper comes to kick off Summer

The unofficial start, that is. Think about how incredible this really is for us. Not only is Alice Cooper performing in The Garden State for the unofficial kickoff to the summer season, but the show is happening at the Jersey Shore.

Alice Cooper will be performing at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City on Saturday, May 24. In other words, the very first Saturday of the Summer Shore season. The show starts at 8 p.m. and ticket info can be found here.

But hold up, there's more. If you can't make that show, you'll have another opportunity to catch Alice Cooper in and around New Jersey.

Even More Alice Cooper for New Jersey

Along with the Memorial Day Weekend summer kickoff, Alice Cooper will also be performing in the area later in the season. That means fans have an opportunity to catch the show again multiple times.

Check out all the dates for Alice Cooper listed below, along with all of Jersey's Biggest Artists that are coming to The Garden State this summer. So many legends.

