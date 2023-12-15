2024 top concerts coming to NJ that make the best Christmas gift
We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas so it’s gift shopping crunch time. Whether it’s a last-minute gift or you’re looking for the perfect present to give to your loved one that is so hard to shop for, one of the best gifts you can give is tickets to a concert.
Everyone loves music, right? It doesn’t matter the genre, there’s always a concert for everyone.
2023 will be hard to beat. Just this year, some of the biggest tours came through New Jersey:
Bruce Springsteen
Taylor Swift
Motley Crue
Ed Sheeran
Beyonce
Guns N’ Roses
Metallica
Now there are a few things to think about before spending the money on concert tickets as a gift because let’s be real, it’s not cheap.
Do you like the band/artist?
You never want to spend that kind of money on tickets if your loved one isn’t a fan of the artist. For example, I’m a big boy band fan, but don’t buy me tickets to see *NSYNC, I’m a Backstreet Boys girl!
Is the venue local?
The last thing you want to do is give tickets to a show where you’re loved one will have to travel far or even have to stay overnight.
Are the seats desirable?
I’m not saying to spend hundreds of dollars on floor seats, but no one wants to be gifted nosebleed seats.
Some of the biggest shows have already been announced for 2024 and it might top what we experienced in 2023. Tickets are still available for these shows so get them just in time for Christmas.
Marc Anthony
February 10 at Prudential Center
Stevie Nicks
February 10 at Hard Rock in Atlantic City
Bryan Adams
March 16 at Prudential Center
Nicki Minaj
March 28 at Prudential Center
Motley Crue
May 3 and 4 at Hard Rock in Atlantic City
Morgan Wallen
May 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium
Rolling Stones
May 23 and 26 at MetLife Stadium
George Strait and Chris Stapleton
June 8 at MetLife Stadium
Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade
July 3 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Luke Combs
July 19 and 20 at MetLife Stadium
Limp Bizkit
July 30 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago
August 3 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Creed, 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven
August 7 at PNC Bank Arts Center
New Kids on the Block
August 8 at PNC Bank Arts Center
Iron Maiden
November 9 at Prudential Center
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.