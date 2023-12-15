2024 top concerts coming to NJ that make the best Christmas gift

We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas so it’s gift shopping crunch time. Whether it’s a last-minute gift or you’re looking for the perfect present to give to your loved one that is so hard to shop for, one of the best gifts you can give is tickets to a concert.

Silhouette of a woman with raised hands on a concert Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Everyone loves music, right? It doesn’t matter the genre, there’s always a concert for everyone.

2023 will be hard to beat. Just this year, some of the biggest tours came through New Jersey:

Bruce Springsteen

Taylor Swift

Motley Crue

Ed Sheeran

Beyonce

Guns N’ Roses

Metallica

Now there are a few things to think about before spending the money on concert tickets as a gift because let’s be real, it’s not cheap.

Do you like the band/artist?

You never want to spend that kind of money on tickets if your loved one isn’t a fan of the artist. For example, I’m a big boy band fan, but don’t buy me tickets to see *NSYNC, I’m a Backstreet Boys girl!

Is the venue local?

The last thing you want to do is give tickets to a show where you’re loved one will have to travel far or even have to stay overnight.

Are the seats desirable?

I’m not saying to spend hundreds of dollars on floor seats, but no one wants to be gifted nosebleed seats.

Some of the biggest shows have already been announced for 2024 and it might top what we experienced in 2023. Tickets are still available for these shows so get them just in time for Christmas.

Marc Anthony

February 10 at Prudential Center

Stevie Nicks

February 10 at Hard Rock in Atlantic City

Bryan Adams

March 16 at Prudential Center

Nicki Minaj

March 28 at Prudential Center

Motley Crue

May 3 and 4 at Hard Rock in Atlantic City

Morgan Wallen

May 17 and 18 at MetLife Stadium

Rolling Stones

May 23 and 26 at MetLife Stadium

George Strait and Chris Stapleton

June 8 at MetLife Stadium

Alanis Morissette, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade

July 3 at PNC Bank Arts Center

Luke Combs

July 19 and 20 at MetLife Stadium

Limp Bizkit

July 30 at PNC Bank Arts Center

Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago

August 3 at PNC Bank Arts Center

Creed, 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven

August 7 at PNC Bank Arts Center

New Kids on the Block

August 8 at PNC Bank Arts Center

Iron Maiden

November 9 at Prudential Center

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.