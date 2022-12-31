Get your tickets for these 2023 winter concerts in NJ

It somehow went from August to January in a blink of an eye.

The holidays are over and it’s back to work to start a new year.

But here we are about to go through the winter season. It’s cold, and gloomy, and cold, and it can snow, and it’s cold.

Thom Holmes via Unsplash Thom Holmes via Unsplash loading...

We already started our Memorial Day Weekend countdown but we’re still too far out.

Outside activities are not out of the question, but again, we don’t like the cold.

So what else is there to do to get by the winter months while we wait for the beautiful Spring weather in New Jersey?

Go to a concert!

Anthony DELANOIX via Unsplash Anthony DELANOIX via Unsplash loading...

There are plenty to choose from January to March all over the state so get your tickets now.

Here’s a list of the hottest shows happening in the Garden State in the next few months:

Wayne Newton

January 14, 2023 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Rob Thomas

January 15, 2023 – Borgata Hotel Casino Atlantic City

Marc Anthony

Feb. 11, 2023 – Prudential Center

Bush

Feb. 17, 2023 – Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City

Carrie Underwood

Feb. 18, 2023 – Prudential Center

Kool & The Gang

Feb. 18, 2023 – Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City

Marc Anthony

Feb. 18, 2023 – Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City

Flogging Molly

Feb. 18, 2023 – The Wellmont Theater

Freestyle Explosion (TKA, Rob Base, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation)

Feb. 18, 2023 – Starland Ballroom

Smoky Robinson

March 3, 2023 – Borgata Hotel Casino Atlantic City

Patti Labelle

March 11, 2023 – Caesars Atlantic City

The Killers

March 16, 2023 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Journey

March 17, 2023 - Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City

Chaka Khan

March 25, 2023 – Tropicana Atlantic City

Ana Gabriel

March 31, 2023 – Prudential Center

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

