Get your tickets for these 2023 winter concerts in NJ
It somehow went from August to January in a blink of an eye.
The holidays are over and it’s back to work to start a new year.
But here we are about to go through the winter season. It’s cold, and gloomy, and cold, and it can snow, and it’s cold.
We already started our Memorial Day Weekend countdown but we’re still too far out.
Outside activities are not out of the question, but again, we don’t like the cold.
So what else is there to do to get by the winter months while we wait for the beautiful Spring weather in New Jersey?
Go to a concert!
There are plenty to choose from January to March all over the state so get your tickets now.
Here’s a list of the hottest shows happening in the Garden State in the next few months:
Wayne Newton
January 14, 2023 – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Rob Thomas
January 15, 2023 – Borgata Hotel Casino Atlantic City
Marc Anthony
Feb. 11, 2023 – Prudential Center
Bush
Feb. 17, 2023 – Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City
Carrie Underwood
Feb. 18, 2023 – Prudential Center
Kool & The Gang
Feb. 18, 2023 – Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City
Marc Anthony
Feb. 18, 2023 – Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City
Flogging Molly
Feb. 18, 2023 – The Wellmont Theater
Freestyle Explosion (TKA, Rob Base, Cover Girls, Sweet Sensation)
Feb. 18, 2023 – Starland Ballroom
Smoky Robinson
March 3, 2023 – Borgata Hotel Casino Atlantic City
Patti Labelle
March 11, 2023 – Caesars Atlantic City
The Killers
March 16, 2023 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Journey
March 17, 2023 - Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City
Chaka Khan
March 25, 2023 – Tropicana Atlantic City
Ana Gabriel
March 31, 2023 – Prudential Center
