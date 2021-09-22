Asbury Park Convention Hall declared ‘unsafe'; cancels show (Opinion)

Just when we thought there was a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

After a year of quarantine, the state started to open up this summer by bringing concerts back to life. PNC Bank Arts Center hosted Pitbull, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Maroon 5 and more. MetLife Stadium hosted the one and only Guns N’ Roses. These venues were packed with fans finally getting the chance to feel normal again even for just a night.

I can’t explain to you how excited I was to hear that my favorite band Alkaline Trio had rescheduled their 2020 tour with punk band Bad Religion and were going to play the Asbury Park Conventional Hall on Halloween night. I got my tickets the second they went on sale. I was able to lock in a babysitter for my 4-month-old and my husband and I were going to spend Halloween acting like we were in high school again only 15 years later.

That is until Tuesday morning when I received an email that explained my money would be refunded due to the show being canceled not by the band, but by the venue.

Email for canceled concert at the Asbury Park Convention Hall

So, I did a little bit of digging and found out that the Asbury Park City Council declared the Conventional Hall AND the Paramount Theatre developers in default “for failure to maintain the landmark.” What does that mean? Basically, it’s unsafe for anyone to be inside. So instead of the Convention Hall making an announcement, the concert was unexpectedly canceled.

According to Brian Baker of Bad Religion, the venue is undergoing repairs and it will conflict with the dates of the show.

To add to that, there is no replacement venue.

The Asbury Park Hall website also has the Melissa Etheridge and Kevin Smith Q&A at the Paramount Theatre listed as canceled. Although these events were around the same time as the Bad Religion/Alkaline Trio show, is it unknown if the reason is due to repairs of the building.

If you have tickets to an event at either of these venues, make sure to check your emails or give them a call to find out if the show is still on before you make the trek out there.

