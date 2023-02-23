Doesn’t it seem like all of your favorite artists are going on tour all at the same time?

Are you like me and worried that Ticketmaster officially owns your bank account?

It’s getting hard to choose what concert to buy tickets for. Some of the biggest artists are coming to New Jersey this year and tickets are still available for purchase.

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Frazer Harrison loading...

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is hosting many of these artists.

The issue is getting your hands on these tickets. Remember the Ticketmaster vs. Taylor Swift fiasco?

Taylor Swift 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour Getty Images for TAS loading...

And if you’re a fan of Bruce Springsteen (it’s New Jersey, I’m sure there are plenty of you out there), I bet you were at the edge of your seat wondering if you got that code to get tickets to his shows. Without that code, you’re left with slim pickings and that’s IF the show doesn’t sell out.

Bruce Springsteen Media Call Getty Images loading...

But it’s MetLife Stadium. It’s huge! I’m sure that even the resale tickets would work in your favor.

So what’s coming up at MetLife Stadium aside from watching the Jets and Giants play? Here is the list of shows you can still find tickets for:

Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour

May 19 & May 20

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

May 26, May 27, & May 28

Unfortunately, all three of these shows are sold out so resale will be your only way in.

NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images loading...

Ed Sheeran +–=÷x Tour

June 10 & June 11

The BRIT Awards 2022 - Show Getty Images loading...

July 6

Get a verified fan code for ticket sales in March.

M2 X Genie Music Awards Getty Images loading...

Beyonce – Renaissance World Tour

July 29 & July 30

Unfortunately, these shows are sold out so resale will be your only way in.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Metallica – M72 World Tour

August 4 & August 6

Metallica With Greta Van Fleet - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

Guns N’ Roses – North America 2023 Tour

August 15

2016 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Kevin Winter loading...

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – 2023 Tour

August 30 & September 1

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour - Tampa, FL Getty Images loading...

