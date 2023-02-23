NJ concerts: Upcoming MetLife Stadium shows worth buying tickets to

Doesn’t it seem like all of your favorite artists are going on tour all at the same time?

Are you like me and worried that Ticketmaster officially owns your bank account?

It’s getting hard to choose what concert to buy tickets for. Some of the biggest artists are coming to New Jersey this year and tickets are still available for purchase.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford is hosting many of these artists.

The issue is getting your hands on these tickets. Remember the Ticketmaster vs. Taylor Swift fiasco?

And if you’re a fan of Bruce Springsteen (it’s New Jersey, I’m sure there are plenty of you out there), I bet you were at the edge of your seat wondering if you got that code to get tickets to his shows. Without that code, you’re left with slim pickings and that’s IF the show doesn’t sell out.

But it’s MetLife Stadium. It’s huge! I’m sure that even the resale tickets would work in your favor.

So what’s coming up at MetLife Stadium aside from watching the Jets and Giants play? Here is the list of shows you can still find tickets for:

Morgan Wallen – One Night at a Time World Tour

May 19 & May 20

Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour

May 26, May 27, & May 28

Unfortunately, all three of these shows are sold out so resale will be your only way in.

Ed Sheeran +–=÷x Tour

June 10 & June 11

TWICE – ‘Ready to Be’

July 6

Get a verified fan code for ticket sales in March.

Beyonce – Renaissance World Tour

July 29 & July 30

Unfortunately, these shows are sold out so resale will be your only way in.

Metallica – M72 World Tour

August 4 & August 6

Guns N’ Roses – North America 2023 Tour

August 15

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – 2023 Tour

August 30 & September 1

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

