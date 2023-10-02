MetLife Stadium named the best for tailgating parties

For a lot of NFL fans, the pregame tailgating is as much fun as the actual game. A new study says that MetLife Stadium, home of both the Jets and the Giants, is the absolute best for pregame tailgate parties.

The study was done by a gambling site, Betway; to determine the rankings:

a matrix was used and weighed at an equal factor across all NFL teams looking at nine different factors such as: Hours open before event, Parking ticket price, Charcoal price, Burger price, Hotdog price, Burger bun price, Hotdog bun price, Soft drink six-pack & Alcohol six-pack.

Product price data was collected from the Walmart website. Stores in close proximity to each stadium were specifically used, to get more accurate prices. Since Walmart can’t sell beer in New Jersey, a local liquor store was used.

The Jets finished in first place, with the Giants second; the difference reflects the higher parking price for the Giants’ games.

According to Betway, with the parking lot opening up five hours before the event, there are lots of opportunities to party, and burger prices at the local Walmart are the cheapest of any stadium, at $9.92, with a six-pack of cans costing $6.99.

The only reason the New York Jets make it into the top position is because its parking costs less, at $27.67, as opposed to $36.60.

I know, it seems strange to see New Jersey prices being the lowest, but this study didn’t include game tickets or concessions inside the stadium.

In third position is the Atlanta Falcons, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite ranking a meager 27th in popularity, the Falcons’ nearby Walmart offers cheap food and drink, with hotdogs costing $2.50, and a pack of six soft drinks totaling $4.58.

In fourth and fifth place when it comes to tailgate fun are the Detroit Lions, and the Washington Commanders (which were the least popular group on social media!).

Now if only the on-field product could match the tailgating.

