Pink adds New Jersey date to her 2024 ‘Summer Carnival Tour’

Here’s some news that definitely won’t make Pink fans say “So What?”

The Grammy-winning performer will bring her “Summer Carnival Tour” to the Garden State in the fall of next year.

The North American portion of the tour will start in St. Louis on Aug. 10 and conclude in Miami toward the end of November.

You can “Raise Your Glass” and “Get the Party Started” at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. She’ll be performing there on Thurs. Oct. 3, 2024, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests on the “Summer Carnival Tour” will include Sheryl Crow, as well as The Script and KidCutUp.

For anyone thinking "'Just Give Me a Reason' to see this concert," I can: it's so much more than watching a musical act.

As someone who has seen Pink live, I can assure you it’s unlike any concert you’ve ever seen before. It’s equal parts a singing performance and a Cirque du Soleil show, Pink not only belts her heart out but also does flips while flying over the audience.

Pink is on record saying she actually believes she sings better while upside down.

“Who Knew” someone could be so talented?

Tickets for the Metlife show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, you can secure your seats on Ticketmaster.

For a list of her full tour dates, click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

