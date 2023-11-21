The Rolling Stones are coming to New Jersey with 2024 stadium tour

Just when you thought it would be their last tour, The Rolling Stones always seem to find more and more energy to entertain their fans.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood are back at it again! The Rolling Stones have announced a 15-show stadium tour for 2024 making a stop in New Jersey.

The Rolling Stones Perform At SoFi Stadium Getty Images loading...

The tour is in support of their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds” and it's the first time back in the tri-state area since the death of Charlie Watts, the longtime drummer of the band.

The Stones announced the release of their album back in September when they sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk all about the album and what it was like to record without Charlie.

The Rolling Stones are coming to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on May 23, 2024.

And aren’t we the lucky ones to live so close to Philly in case you can't make the MetLife show, they will be taking the stage at Lincoln Financial on June 11, 2024.

You can sign up HERE for a pre-sale code that will take place on November 29 and ticket sales for the general public start on December 1.

Take it from me, if the Stones are on your concert bucket list, I suggest getting tickets to this show. I didn't name my son Jagger for nothing. That's the impact this band has.

