Jersey rockers react to the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

It's a sad day for rock 'n' roll. Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts passed away at the age of 80 just weeks after pulling out of a United States tour to recover from emergency surgery. A statement released today said "Watts died peacefully surrounded by his family"

Watts joined the stones in 1963 after meeting Mick Jaggar, Keith Richards and Brian Jones while playing on the London club circuit. He had one wife, Shirley whom he married in 1964. Watts London publicist Bernard Doherty put out this statement.

Today Watts' London publicist, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement: 'It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. 'He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family, Charlie was a cherished husband, father, and grandfather and also a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation. We kindly ask that the privacy of the family, band members and close friends be respected at this time"

Here's some Jersey rocker's reaction to the death of Charlie Watts.

Screengrab NJ1015 YouTube Vinie "Mad Dog" Lopez

Rock N Roll Hall of Fame drummer Vinie "Mad Dog" Lopez on Charlie Watts death texted me.

"Charlie was one of my inspirations while growing into Rock and Roll. My favorite quote of his was, A reporter asked him what it was like to be a rolling stone.

Charlie said

“Your gonna have to ask Mick or Keith that!!”

Another brother at arms gone.

RIP"

RICHARD HOYNES Franke Previte

Songwriter Franke Previte who's iconic "I've Had The Time Of My Life' won both a Golden Globes and Academy Award. "t will be hard to replace The ONE AND ONLY Rolling Stones Heart Beat. Another iconic Rocker joins the heavenly spirits of Rock and Roll. RIP"

Glen Burtnik, (on the left) who's played in Styx, ELO, recreated entire classic rock albums with orchestras on stage and founder of "The Weeklings" (pictures here with Bob Burger) appreciates the brilliance of Watts. When I first texted him his immediate text started with an F and you can fill in the rest. Burtnik went on to text

"Watts was fabulous. Keith Richards reportedly once said “Charlie is the bed that I lie on” a d there’s a good chance The Stones wouldn’t have cast the bright light they have on rock music without him.

He kept that brilliant but sloppy band solid"

Glenn Stuart B Street Band

Glenn Stuart of the B Street Band said, "The world has missed a beat, which is more than Charlie ever did! He was steady as rock!"

Lisa Mychols

“I am so grateful for the musical gift Charlie Watts left to our musical world. Charlie Watts, for me, had a sort of unique simplistic style of drumming that really appealed to me. Where he could make any tune swing in the most magical way.”

Lisa Mychols

Lisa Mychols & Super 8

The Weeklings

HEARTBREAKING!!!… there are only a few drummers Who were an Integral part of the success of the band… Ringo\Beatles… John Bonham\Led Zeppelin… Keith moon\The Who …John Densmore/The doors/…Mitch Mitchell/JimiHendrix…Max Weinberg/Bruce... And of course Charlie Watts\the Rolling Stones…RIP Charlie

Joe Bellia aka Smokestack Weekling

The Weeklings

“It’s hard to imagine a world without Charlie Watts! ☹”

Bob Burger aka Zeek Weekling

The Weeklings

Jonathan Pushkar

Charlie Watts is the kind of drummer that will never be replaced and will always be admired. Such a rough loss

I met Charlie one time, at the beginning of 2019 where he made a surprise appearance at Hal Blaine’s birthday party. The film crew I was working with was invited to the party, and the entire room shifted when Charlie came in with Jim Keltner. I’ve been fortunate enough to see and meet so many of my heroes, but the aura that followed Charlie was unlike anyone else; he was humble, kind, soft-spoken, and quiet.

Rest In Peace, Charlie, and thank you for inspiring countless drummers to pick up our sticks and get some Satisfaction

Johnathan Pushkar

Richard Barone

At the invitation of a very dear friend, I happened to be at the filming of The Rolling Stones’ 'Shine A Light' film, directed by Martin Scorsese. It was at the Beacon Theater in New York, and I got to sit by the production table — near Scorsese and his team — with an intimate view of the band. And, that’s when I finally understood. It confirmed what I had already felt. From the very beginning of the performance, it was immediate and obvious how the band all looked to Charlie, literally, to keep it together. I mean the whole thing. Not just the backbeat. His drumming was perfection, but that was symbolic. He was the soul. The beating heart and soul of the band. Without Charlie, there is no Stones. Rest in Peace, Charlie.

Richard Barone

Kurt Reil and Marty Scott with NJ 101.5's Steve Trevelise

Marty Scott ,JEM Records, President

Charlie Watts was the bedrock of The Rolling Stones. From the intense beat of “Paint It Black” to the lead cowbell of “Honky Tonk Woman,” his drumming pushed the “world’s greatest rock n roll band” for 58 years. Never flashy, but always dapper, his background of art school and jazz complimented the rock riffs of Keith and the vocals of Mick. Everyone liked Charlie. And that’s how we will remember him.

Kurt Reil .The Grip Weeds

"He wasn't flashy. He wasn't particularly good looking. He wasn't a bad boy. He didn't say much. He didn't have to because his drumming did the talking for him. It wasn't so much what he played, but more what he didn't- it was all about the space within the groove that always made his kick and snare sound ten feet tall. And he was always dignified, right to the end: He bowed out of the tour, sanctioned his replacement and didn't leave anyone in the lurch, except that we all now have this huge hole in our groove where he's always been."..

The Anderson Council

The snare crack from “Hang Fire” will always resonate with me as I saw Charlie Watts play it on MTV back in 1981. His unique hi-hat/snare pattern was so unique; this jazz/rock star mastered his instrument in all styles of music. We lost an icon today.

Scott Jones

The Anderson Council

Rich Desisto is the Brand Manager of our sister station 1057 THE HAWK

"The heart and soul of the Stones was broken today"

Yes it was. RIP Charlie and thanks for the music.

Jay Sorensen- Former Jersey Disc Jockey who played the Stones at both WPST Trenton and New Jersey 101.5

"While Charlie wasn't as "flamboyant" as other members of the band, he and Bill Wyman were an impressive and unique rhythm section. It may sound as if Charlie's drumming was straightforward -- but he was a trained Jazz drummer as well. One thing that DID irk me slightly as a fellow drummer, Watts often sped-up the beat as recordings were conducted. Listen to "Honky Tonk Women," Brown Sugar" and "Gimme Shelter" and you'll notice what I mean. However, his body of work both recorded and live is enormous and he can never be truly replaced.

RIP Charlie Watts.

Be BIG!

Big Jay Sorensen

King of Record Pigs

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

