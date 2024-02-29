Study says MetLife Stadium is among the best for concessions

We’re in the NFL’s offseason (well, we’re in draft season), but now comes a report that says Jets and Giants fans are pretty well set when it comes to concessions.

A betting website called Empire Stakes produced an NFL concession index to rank which stadiums offer the best options and cost.

Since the Giants and Jets share a stadium (in New Jersey), they also share a spot in the rankings, and it’s pretty high: #5, with a score of 6.93 out of 10.

FILE - A general view as the Washington Redskins take on the New York Giants during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. MetLife Stadium officials plan to remove 1,740 seats to widen the field for World Cup matches as they hope to host the 2026 final but will retain a narrower surface for this year’s Copa América. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File) loading...

Here are the scores in each of the four metrics used:

🏈 Concessions Per Square Foot (ft²): The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium square footage. For MetLife that’s 1 per 20,3882

🏈 Concessions Per Stadium Capacity: The number of concession stands in the stadium divided by the overall stadium capacity. For MetLife, it’s 1 per 801 fans

🏈 Price of a Beer $ (2023): The average price of a small beer hot dog during the 2023/24 season. Surprisingly, it’s only $5.

🏈 Price of a Hot dog $ (2023): The average price of a hot dog during the 2023/24 season. At MetLife, it’s $7.

call me hangry via Unsplash call me hangry via Unsplash loading...

Some of the specialty concessions at MetLife include:

🏈 WingMan NYC: A stand that specializes in chicken wings with various sauces, such as hot honey, buffalo, and Parmesan garlic. The stand is located at sections 135 and 143 on the plaza level.

🏈 Nona Fusco’s: A stand that serves Italian dishes, such as meatball parm and chicken cutlet sandwiches. The stand is located at sections 106 and 131 on the plaza level.

🏈 The Original New York Cheesesteak Company: A stand that claims to offer authentic cheesesteaks from New York. The stand is located at sections 201 and 237 on the plaza level.

🏈 Cheetos Popcorn: A stand that mixes Cheetos and popcorn together for a snack. The stand is only available at section 329 on the upper deck.

Popcorn Jupiterimages loading...

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.