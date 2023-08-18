Here’s how much it is projected to cost to attend an area NFL game

They’re already playing preseason games, so it must be time for football, right? I found a unique study that doesn’t just report how much it will cost this year to attend a game, but, rather, how much it is projected to cost in 2025. Spoiler alert: not many things aren’t going up.

The research was done by Betway; This campaign looks at which NFL teams have increased their prices the most since 2019. From this a forecast was produced to see the estimated prices for each NFL team in 2025.

Overall six different factors were used within the data sets. The average price of a ticket, the average price of parking, the average price for a beer, the average price for a soft drink, the average price for a hot dog and the average price of an adult jersey.

The percentage change in price for each factor between 2019 and 2021 was recorded and applied twice again to determine the potential cost for 2025.

The family total cost was calculated from the price of 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 soft drinks, 2 beers, 1 adult jersey and parking.

The individual total cost was calculated from the price of 1 ticket, 1 hot dog, 1 soft drink, 1 beer, 1 adult jersey and parking. The percentage change in price was applied twice again to determine the potential cost for 2025.

For the three area NFL teams (the two that play in New Jersey, plus the Eagles), the cheapest is projected to be the Jets. The total outlay will be $639.52.

In 2021, that total was $620, so not a huge increase. It’s important to note that the jersey alone is $218, and that’s the same for every team; it’s also a lot of money.

The second cheapest is projected to be the Eagles, with the price tag for one game at $893.85. The cost was $780.36 in 2021.

The most expensive of the three is the Giants. Interestingly, the tickets for the Giants game are cheaper than the tickets to see the Eagles, but the crushing price of parking at the Meadowlands makes a big difference.

The total for a G-Men game is $958.12, compared to $731.83 in 2021.

The bottom line is: pro sports are expensive. Oh, and skip buying the jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

