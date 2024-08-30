NJ concerts you don’t want to miss before summer ends

Wasn’t it just Memorial Day Weekend? Now we’re already at the unofficial end of summer and back-to-school season. But let’s be real, September weather still gives off summer vibes that we don’t need to let go of yet.

There’s still a lot to do before the weather gets cooler like hit the beach, get a few more pool days in, and see some outdoor concerts at Jersey’s favorite outdoor venues.

PNC Bank Arts Center and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion still have concerts going on throughout the month of September. Here are the shows you can still buy tickets to that you don’t want to miss:

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

Bret Michaels

August 30

Deep Purple

August 31

Goose

September 1

LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots

September 6

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

September 7

Falling In Reverse

September 13

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

September 14

Staind and Breaking Benjamin

September 16

The Marley Brothers

September 23

The Doobie Brothers

October 2

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

Jason Aldean

August 31

The Killers

September 7

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

September 8

Kehlani

September 14

Korn

September 20

Parker McCollum

October 12

And if you’re interested in other concerts happening during the month of September, tickets are on sale for these popular venues:

Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford

Pink

October 3

Travis Scott

October 9

Prudential Center in Newark

Kacey Musgraves

September 9

Ana Gabriel

September 13

Don Omar

September 14

Twenty One Pilots

September 17

$uicideBoy$

September 21

Korn

September 23

Jelly Roll

September 29

Starland Ballroom in Sayreville

Meanstreak and Held Hostage

September 6

Manchester Orchestra

September 8

Hawthorne Heights

September 11

Polaris

September 13

Saved By The 90s

September 14

Men I Trust

September 19

Jinjer

September 20

Alkaline Trio

September 21

Slaughter

September 28

