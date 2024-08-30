NJ concerts you don’t want to miss before summer ends
Wasn’t it just Memorial Day Weekend? Now we’re already at the unofficial end of summer and back-to-school season. But let’s be real, September weather still gives off summer vibes that we don’t need to let go of yet.
There’s still a lot to do before the weather gets cooler like hit the beach, get a few more pool days in, and see some outdoor concerts at Jersey’s favorite outdoor venues.
PNC Bank Arts Center and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion still have concerts going on throughout the month of September. Here are the shows you can still buy tickets to that you don’t want to miss:
PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel
Bret Michaels
August 30
Deep Purple
August 31
Goose
September 1
LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots
September 6
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
September 7
Falling In Reverse
September 13
Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago
September 14
Staind and Breaking Benjamin
September 16
The Marley Brothers
September 23
The Doobie Brothers
October 2
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden
Jason Aldean
August 31
The Killers
September 7
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
September 8
Kehlani
September 14
Korn
September 20
Parker McCollum
October 12
And if you’re interested in other concerts happening during the month of September, tickets are on sale for these popular venues:
Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford
Pink
October 3
Travis Scott
October 9
Prudential Center in Newark
Kacey Musgraves
September 9
Ana Gabriel
September 13
Don Omar
September 14
Twenty One Pilots
September 17
$uicideBoy$
September 21
Korn
September 23
Jelly Roll
September 29
Starland Ballroom in Sayreville
Meanstreak and Held Hostage
September 6
Manchester Orchestra
September 8
Hawthorne Heights
September 11
Polaris
September 13
Saved By The 90s
September 14
Men I Trust
September 19
Jinjer
September 20
Alkaline Trio
September 21
Slaughter
September 28
