NJ concerts you don’t want to miss before summer ends

(Getty Images)

Wasn’t it just Memorial Day Weekend? Now we’re already at the unofficial end of summer and back-to-school season. But let’s be real, September weather still gives off summer vibes that we don’t need to let go of yet.

There’s still a lot to do before the weather gets cooler like hit the beach, get a few more pool days in, and see some outdoor concerts at Jersey’s favorite outdoor venues.

Antoine J. via Unsplash
PNC Bank Arts Center and the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion still have concerts going on throughout the month of September. Here are the shows you can still buy tickets to that you don’t want to miss:

PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel

Bret Michaels

August 30

Getty Images
Deep Purple

August 31

Goose

September 1

LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots

September 6

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

September 7

Getty Images
Falling In Reverse

September 13

Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago

September 14

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Staind and Breaking Benjamin

September 16

Getty Images
The Marley Brothers

September 23

Getty Images
The Doobie Brothers

October 2

Getty Images
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

Jason Aldean

August 31

Getty Images for CMT
The Killers

September 7

Brandon Flowers of The Killers (Photo: Rich Fury, Getty Images)
Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

September 8

Getty Images
Kehlani

September 14

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Korn

September 20

Getty Images
Parker McCollum

October 12

Getty Images for Universal Music
And if you’re interested in other concerts happening during the month of September, tickets are on sale for these popular venues:

Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford

Pink

October 3

Rob Carr, Getty Images
Travis Scott

October 9

Getty Images for Fanatics
Prudential Center in Newark

Kacey Musgraves

September 9

Getty Images for ABA
Ana Gabriel

September 13

Getty Images
Don Omar

September 14

Getty Images
Twenty One Pilots

September 17

Getty Images
$uicideBoy$

September 21

Getty Images for Coachella
Korn

September 23

Kevin Winter
Jelly Roll

September 29

Getty Images for Spotify
Starland Ballroom in Sayreville

Meanstreak and Held Hostage

September 6

Manchester Orchestra

September 8

Getty Images for KROQ
Hawthorne Heights

September 11

Polaris

September 13

Saved By The 90s

September 14

Men I Trust

September 19

Jinjer

September 20

Alkaline Trio

September 21

Slaughter

September 28

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

