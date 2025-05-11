As hard as it is to believe, the longest days of the year have arrived in New Jersey. A surefire sign that the summer season is within reach.

However, what most might not realize is that the summer season doesn't have the longest days of the year exclusively. Instead, the longest days are shared fairly equally by both the spring and summer seasons, with the fall and winter sharing the shortest days.

And there are a few factors that help make the summer season feel like the days are longer overall when compared to spring. One of which simply has to do with the temperature.

When it's cool out, it's hard to appreciate those longer days. And being spring is a transition season, we often may not appreciate those longer days until we get closer to summer, when the warmer weather is here to stay for a while.

Another factor has to do with the time. Although both spring and summer are in Daylight Saving Time, the fact that we're nowhere near Standard Time also helps make a difference in how long we perceive the day to be.

Sunrise over the water Mike Brant TSM loading...

The 90-Day Marathon

This is pretty cool and something that gets everyone in New Jersey excited. The state, as a whole, has officially entered its 90-day stretch where sunsets occur either at or past 8 p.m.

Now, before you say it, yes, most towns have more than 90 days of sunsets at or after 8 p.m. In fact, our most western points of the state may see up to 100 days where the sunset occurs at or after 8 p.m.

But when you look at the state as a whole, it's between May 11 through August 8 when every single town in New Jersey sees an 8 p.m. or later sunset, which is roughly 90 days.

Sunrise over the water Mike Brant TSM loading...

The 6 a.m. Marathon

On the flip side, our sunrises are also in that marathon window. More specifically, when the sunrise occurs at or before 6 a.m.

Those dates for the entire state approximately fall between May 3 and July 30, with longer stretches of pre-6 a.m. sunrises occurring along the eastern part of the state. In fact, Barnegat Light's first 6 a.m. sunrise occurred on April 28, with its final 6 a.m. sunrise for 2025 occurring on August 6.

But since most around the state prefer the nightlife, it's those sunsets that'll matter more. And as of now, we're officially in the 90-day stretch where no matter where you are in the state, you're going to see a sunset at or after 8 p.m.

