Six Flags to debut new boomerang coaster at NJ park in 2024

JACKSON — The largest theme park in New Jersey will celebrate its 50th anniversary by introducing a first-of-its-kind roller coaster.

Six Flags Great Adventure has announced that its 15th roller coaster, The Flash: Vertical Velocity, will be up and running for riders in 2024.

Six Flags says the attraction will be the first "super boomerang coaster" to open in the Western Hemisphere.

Rendering of The Flash: Vertical Velocity, scheduled to be up and running for the 2024 season at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) Rendering of The Flash: Vertical Velocity, scheduled to be up and running for the 2024 season at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) loading...

The Flash: Vertical Velocity "rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 mph through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll."

The thrill ride shares its name with rides at other Six Flags parks across the country, but the one coming to New Jersey is a completely different experience.

Six Flags Great Adventure and its safari have been welcoming guests since 1974.

Beyond introducing a coaster, Six Flags will mark the milestone anniversary with "an authentic African lodging experience" within the Wild Safari park. Overnight guests at the Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa will enjoy "glamping" accommodations, scenic vistas, and VIP dining.

Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa (Six Flags) Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa (Six Flags) loading...

Also set to debut in 2024 is an off-road adventure within the Wild Safari.

The changes mark the park's largest investment in 20 years.

