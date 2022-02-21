On the Border Mexican Grill to open this month in Ocean County, NJ
Changes keep coming to the Ocean County Mall in Toms River as the mall continues to evolve and add stores.
The Ocean County Mall has announced that the On The Border Mexican Grill will open this month, adding to the growth of its Lifestyle center.
On the Border will join P.F. Chang's, Turning Point, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, and Sweetwater's Coffee & Tea in the Lifestyle center, which is at the site of the old Sears store at the mall.
The Sears building was demolished in 2018 and the mall has been building out the area ever since, with Lifetime Fitness, Ulta Beauty, Homesense, and Five Below all open.
As far as what you can expect from the restaurant, their website says:
Firing up delicious Tex Mex specialties since 1982. For nearly 40 years, we've cultivated a delicious menu featuring the BOLD flavors of Texas and Mexico. From using mesquite-wood grills to sear special marinades into our fajitas to crafting margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole and tortillas by hand daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style meals in generous portions.
The Ocean County Mall location will be the chain’s fourth in the Garden State; the others are in Mt. Laurel, New Brunswick, and Princeton.
On the Border is scheduled to open on Feb. 28. The Ocean County Mall is on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.
This comes on the heels of one of its competitors, Pancheros, opening a new restaurant in Cherry Hill, giving it 11 in the Garden State.
