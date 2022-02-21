On the Border Mexican Grill to open this month in Ocean County, NJ

Changes keep coming to the Ocean County Mall in Toms River as the mall continues to evolve and add stores.

The Ocean County Mall has announced that the On The Border Mexican Grill will open this month, adding to the growth of its Lifestyle center.

On the Border will join P.F. Chang's, Turning Point, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, and Sweetwater's Coffee & Tea in the Lifestyle center, which is at the site of the old Sears store at the mall.

The Sears building was demolished in 2018 and the mall has been building out the area ever since, with Lifetime Fitness, Ulta Beauty, Homesense, and Five Below all open.

Mexican food - delicious tacos with ground beef GeorgeDolgikh loading...

As far as what you can expect from the restaurant, their website says:

Firing up delicious Tex Mex specialties since 1982. For nearly 40 years, we've cultivated a delicious menu featuring the BOLD flavors of Texas and Mexico. From using mesquite-wood grills to sear special marinades into our fajitas to crafting margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole and tortillas by hand daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style meals in generous portions.

The Ocean County Mall location will be the chain’s fourth in the Garden State; the others are in Mt. Laurel, New Brunswick, and Princeton.

On the Border is scheduled to open on Feb. 28. The Ocean County Mall is on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

This comes on the heels of one of its competitors, Pancheros, opening a new restaurant in Cherry Hill, giving it 11 in the Garden State.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

