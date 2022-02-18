Pancheros Mexican Grill opens its newest New Jersey location

Popular fast casual Mexican restaurant chain Pancheros Mexican Grill has opened its 11th New Jersey location, this one in Cherry Hill.

Pancheros is well known for its fresh tortillas, “each one is made and pressed fresh on the spot. No two are the same. Like snowflakes, only prettier, tastier, and much better suited for bundling up beans and salsa.”

Its menu includes burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Another unique aspect of the chain is the use of “Bob”, the tool that supposedly blends the ingredients together before the burrito is rolled, "ensuring that the guest gets a perfect bite every time.” At least that’s what their website says.

Pancheros started in Iowa City, Iowa, in 1992, but since then has grown to 69 restaurants in 12 states.

Among the 11 current Garden State locations are stores in Voorhees and Marlton.

“We are excited that our South Jersey team is continuing to grow Pancheros in the area,” Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros, said. “They have seen great success in the communities their restaurants serve, and are passionate about creating strong ties in Cherry Hill with their excitement for fresh, quality food.”

The new location is on Route 70, part of the Heritage Square Shopping Center, according to NJ.com.

Pancheros is a franchised restaurant and apparently, they are still expanding and looking for franchisees. If you’re interested, here's their site. Of course, you have to already have a lot of money to get a franchise.

