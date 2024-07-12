This might be the unluckiest bridge in New Jersey

If you tuned into New Jersey Fast Traffic on Thursday, you heard about huge troubles on the North Jersey Coast Line of NJ Transit. All train service along the entire line was suspended all day due to problems on the Raritan River Bridge. Service was finally restored early Friday morning.

That bridge is located at the mouth of the Raritan River, as it empties into the Raritan Bay. You know it well, if you've traveled NJ Transit between the Perth Amboy and South Amboy stations. You can also clearly see the swiveling drawbridge from the Victory Bridge (Route 35), the Edison Bridge and Vieser Bridge (Route 9), and the Driscoll Bridge (Garden State Parkway).

The Raritan Bay Draw Bridge is located just east of the Parkway's Driscoll Bridge, connecting South Amboy to Perth Amboy by rail. (Google Maps, Canva) The Raritan Bay Draw Bridge is located just east of the Parkway's Driscoll Bridge, connecting South Amboy to Perth Amboy by rail. (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

The Raritan River Bridge (also known as the Raritan Bay Drawbridge and simply "River Draw") opened in 1908, and replaced an even older rail bridge there dating back to the 1870s. According to the New York Times, construction costs for the bridge amounted to $1 million. While ownership of the span has changed hands over the decades, New Jersey Transit has overseen operations and maintenance since 1983.

A North Jersey Coast Line train crosses the current "River Draw" bridge. (NJ Transit) A North Jersey Coast Line train crosses the current "River Draw" bridge. (NJ Transit) loading...

This is not the first time the bridge has been closed, fouling up both passenger and freight train service in the area. In fact, I was surprised to learn that the Raritan River Bridge's entire 116-year history has been rather troubled, with a series of serious accidents.

1908: Sabotage by Dynamite

Crazy but true! In a bizarre and widely-publicized act of early 20th century terrorism, it is suspected that dynamite was detonated on the under-construction River Draw Bridge in the early morning hours of March 25, 1908. The explosion was reportedly felt up to eight miles away, in Rahway and South Amboy.

While some damage to the bridge's steelwork was noted, it still opened on-time later in 1908. I could find no information about whether anyone was arrested or charged with a crime related to the explosion — only that the company in charge of bridge construction was the subject of an on-going union dispute at the time.

1914: Damage by Nor'easter

Powerful gale-force winds from a January 1914 winter storm caused a heavy grounded ship to repeatedly slam into the bridge. One of the spans apparently shifted four feet, making train travel very dangerous. The problem was resolved quickly, and did not recur with any future winter storms.

2012: Superstorm Sandy

Along came Sandy, in October 2012. The incredible Superstorm would mark the beginning of the end for the century-old bridge.

As Sandy's powerful wind and record 14-foot storm surge battered the Jersey Shore, the Raritan Bay Drawbridge was overrun with seawater. Not one but two tugboats crashed into the bridge during the course of the storm. The strong gusts caused a midspan transformer to blow up.

This damage was one of many reasons that NJ Transit train service was not fully restored until several months after the storm.

2026: Scheduled for Replacement

As this critical piece of infrastructure continues to age, it continues to deteriorate. Largely due to residual issues from Sandy's wind and waves.

In 2020, Governor Murphy and NJ Transit broke ground on construction of a new bridge to replace the Raritan River Draw Bridge. Built parallel to the existing span, just to the west, the new bridge will be a vertical lift type, rather than a rotating drawbridge.

A rendering of the proposed new bridge over the mouth of the Raritan River. (NJ Transit) A rendering of the proposed new bridge over the mouth of the Raritan River. (NJ Transit) loading...

Estimated cost of the new bridge is $595 million. When factoring in other nearby rail upgrades and the demolition of the current bridge, the price tag skyrockets to $800 million.

The new bridge is currently scheduled to open in 2026.

However — surprise, surprise — it already appears to be running behind schedule. Parts of the project are still out to bid, according to the NJ Transit web site. And very little construction activity has been noted along the site.

