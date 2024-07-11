North Jersey Coast Line suspended by drawbridge signal issues

☑️ Switch problems led to the suspension of service on Thursday morning

☑️ Cross honoring is in effect on NJ Transit and private carrier buses

Service on NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line was suspended in both directions due to signal issues on the Raritan River Draw Bridge at the start of the Thursday morning commute.

Signals on the 116-year-old bridge began having issues late Wednesday night with several trains delayed on the crossing over the Raritan River between Perth Amboy and South Amboy, according to NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line X account.

Cross honoring is in effect on NJ Transit and private carrier buses for Thursday.

The Northeast Corridor is operating as usual Thursday morning.

NJ Transit on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the signal issue and suspension.

Boats and debris pushed onto NJ Transit's Raritan River draw bridge by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 Boats and debris pushed onto NJ Transit's Raritan River draw bridge by Superstorm Sandy in 2012 (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) loading...

Replacement project underway

The bridge, built in 1908, suffered serious damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Storm surge completely submerged the bridge. The continuous pressure of the water and debris shifted the super structure causing it to be closed for a month while the tracks were realigned.

Six motors used to operate the swing structure had to be removed, cleaned, dried out and reinstalled on the bridge. The bridge's piers are still compromised requiring trains ever since to operate at a slower speed.

The replacement lift span bridge runs parallel to the current span. It will be more weather-resistant with reinforced concrete piers on piles, new steel superstructure, new drive motor and tracks that are 8-10 feet higher.

A Federal Transportation Administration grant of $446 million will pay for most of the $595 million cost. The project should be complete by 2026.

