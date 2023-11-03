Major NJ Transit service disruption Saturday and Sunday
🚅 Service will be suspended on a section of NJ Transit's North Jeresey Coast Line
🚅 Alternative and train service will be available
🚅 Budget an extra hour for travel during the weekend
If your weekend plans include using NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line you will want to come up with a Plan B.
Service on NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line will be suspended in both directions between the Aberdeen-Matawan and Rahway stations on Saturday and Sunday for major infrastructure work on the new Raritan River Drawbridge.
The suspension is in effect between 4 a.m. Saturday and 3:30 a.m. Monday. Substitute bus service will be provided between the Rahway, Metropark, Avenel, Woodbridge, Perth Amboy, South Amboy, and Aberdeen-Matawan stations creating 60-minute delays. A special schedule is also in effect during the weekend.
Damage from Superstorm Sandy
The bridge, built in 1908, suffered serious damage during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Storm surge completely submerged the bridge. The continuous pressure of the water and debris shifted the super structure causing it to be closed for a month while the tracks were realigned.
Six motors used to operate the swing structure had to be removed, cleaned, dried out and reinstalled on the bridge. The bridge's piers are still compromised requiring trains ever since to operate at a slower speed.
The replacement lift span bridge runs parallel to the current span. It will be more weather-resistant with reinforced concrete piers on piles, new steel superstructure, new drive motor and tracks that are 8-10 feet higher.
A Federal Transportation Administration grant of $446 million will pay for most of the $595 million cost.
