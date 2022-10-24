A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts
On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge.
Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck.
No, I can't believe it either.
One of the worst disasters in New Jersey history, Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy triggered incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. The property damage, infrastructure destruction, and loss of life were nothing short of catastrophic.
Every New Jerseyan has a Sandy storm story. (My tale is pretty boring, as my TV station at the time said they didn't need me. So I rode out the storm at home, with my dog, while monitoring newly-launched 5-minute weather data across the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. Until the power went out. And stayed off for 8 days.)
Sandy was scary. It was dramatic. And devastating. But from the rubble and flooding came the resounding battle cry to rebound and rebuild. In classic Jersey fashion, we were determined to be "Stronger Than the Storm".
In the decade since, Jersey Shore communities have become more resilient and storm-ready. And we have learned a ton in the realms of emergency preparedness, weather forecasting, climate change, and communicating disaster.
I recently had the honor and privilege of writing and voicing a series of one-minute audio vignettes, titled Remembering Superstorm Sandy: Ten Years Later. These have been airing regularly on the radio throughout the month of October. Special thanks to our sponsors First Onsite and Keystone Roofing & Siding for supporting this important project.
That series is the genesis for this post. An attempt to capture some of the factors that made the storm so extraordinary. I'm writing from a historic and scientific viewpoint, opting to leave out the nasty politics of FEMA recovery aid, insurance reimbursements, gas shortages, climate change, etc.
I also want to give a special shout-out to my colleague in the New Jersey 101.5 newsroom, Dino Flammia. He put together an excellent week-long series recapping the effects of Sandy, and how New Jersey has rebuilt since then. Here are links to his digital coverage:
There are just so many angles to the superstorm story. This article attempts to capture some of the facts, figures, and imagery of Sandy that you may (or may not) have forgotten.
Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 10 years later
