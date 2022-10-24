A decade since Superstorm Sandy smacked NJ: 50+ forgotten facts

On October 29, 2012, one of the worst disasters in New Jersey history played out, as Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy caused incredible wind, rain, and storm surge.

Yes, it has really been ten years since Superstorm Sandy struck.

No, I can't believe it either.

Brian Hajeski Sandy's flooding and wind damage in Mantaloking, N.J. was nothing short of catastrophic. (AP) loading...

One of the worst disasters in New Jersey history, Post-Tropical Cyclone Sandy triggered incredible wind, rain, and storm surge. The property damage, infrastructure destruction, and loss of life were nothing short of catastrophic.

Every New Jerseyan has a Sandy storm story. (My tale is pretty boring, as my TV station at the time said they didn't need me. So I rode out the storm at home, with my dog, while monitoring newly-launched 5-minute weather data across the Rutgers New Jersey Weather Network. Until the power went out. And stayed off for 8 days.)

The scene in my own backyard after Sandy. The wind completely stripped the leaves from these four trees. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) The scene in my own backyard after Sandy. The wind completely stripped the leaves from these four trees. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

Sandy was scary. It was dramatic. And devastating. But from the rubble and flooding came the resounding battle cry to rebound and rebuild. In classic Jersey fashion, we were determined to be "Stronger Than the Storm".

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy Mobile homes were practically swept away in Brigantine, N.J. (Getty Images) loading...

In the decade since, Jersey Shore communities have become more resilient and storm-ready. And we have learned a ton in the realms of emergency preparedness, weather forecasting, climate change, and communicating disaster.

East Coast Begins To Clean Up And Assess Damage From Hurricane Sandy A taxi cab parking lot in Hoboken, N.J. was completely inundated by floodwaters. (Getty Images) loading...

I recently had the honor and privilege of writing and voicing a series of one-minute audio vignettes, titled Remembering Superstorm Sandy: Ten Years Later. These have been airing regularly on the radio throughout the month of October. Special thanks to our sponsors First Onsite and Keystone Roofing & Siding for supporting this important project.

That series is the genesis for this post. An attempt to capture some of the factors that made the storm so extraordinary. I'm writing from a historic and scientific viewpoint, opting to leave out the nasty politics of FEMA recovery aid, insurance reimbursements, gas shortages, climate change, etc.

A year after Sandy struck, the little town of Union Beach, N.J. was clearly frustrated with the federal aid and assistance. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) A year after Sandy struck, the little town of Union Beach, N.J. was clearly frustrated with the federal aid and assistance. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

I also want to give a special shout-out to my colleague in the New Jersey 101.5 newsroom, Dino Flammia. He put together an excellent week-long series recapping the effects of Sandy, and how New Jersey has rebuilt since then. Here are links to his digital coverage:

—10 years since Sandy hit NJ — What made the storm so unique?

—NJ residents still fighting to get home, 10 years after Sandy

—Bar, hospital, restaurant: NJ operations forever changed by Sandy

—Sandy cut power to millions - how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm

—Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Considerably damage to Jake-a-bob's Bay in Union Beach, N.J. required complete demolition. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Considerably damage to Jake-a-bob's Bay in Union Beach, N.J. required complete demolition. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

There are just so many angles to the superstorm story. This article attempts to capture some of the facts, figures, and imagery of Sandy that you may (or may not) have forgotten.

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 10 years later

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

​​

Remembering Tropical Storm Irene's impact on NJ, 10 years later Some New Jersey residents and communities never fully recovered after Tropical Storm Irene's incredible, historic rainfall and flooding in late August 2011.