Teacher makes bizarre threats — NJ Top News

And there are a number of special offers in place to mark the occasion.

The fast-casual restaurant chain Just Salad has opened its first-ever drive-thru location, and it's in New Jersey.

So now you can get your salad, bowl, or smoothie while on the go, just like you would at your favorite fast-food spot.

The 17-year-old was targeted by the county Cyber Crimes Unit in August during an ongoing internet child pornography investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office release.

The investigation involved a deep dive into the teenager’s electronic device and history after a court-authorized search.

Faton Boqolli, of Edison, was charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

Edison police investigated allegations of sexual assault reported that day by a female victim, who said she had initially met Boqolli on Facebook.

So it's likely hard to envision a future in which New Jersey posts a yearly road fatality count of zero.

But that is the ambitious goal attached to a bill signed into law on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The law creates the Target Zero Commission, which will be put to work with the aim of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries in New Jersey by the year 2040.

MONTCLAIR — A suspended teacher has been charged with making a threat that closed all schools in his district on Monday.

Montclair police said a threat directed toward a staff member was made on social media late Sunday night. The district closed all schools while police worked with the Essex County Prosecutors Office and the FBI to find the source of the threat.

Amir Doctry, 45, was identified as the suspect and charged with making terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending, according to police, who said the teacher was on administrative leave.

