NJ teacher arrested after bonkers video, ‘terroristic threat’ closes schools

MONTCLAIR — A suspended teacher has been charged with making a threat that closed all schools in his district on Monday.

Montclair police said a threat directed toward a staff member was made on social media late Sunday night. The district closed all schools while police worked with the Essex County Prosecutors Office and the FBI to find the source of the threat.

Amir Doctry, 45, was identified as the suspect and charged with making terroristic threats. Additional charges are pending, according to police, who said the teacher was on administrative leave.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported Doctry was arrested in Philadelphia. The threat was directed at a staff member at the Northeast Elementary School, according to the report.

Rambling caption for video that includes threat

On Sunday, Doctry posted a YouTube video of him holding a jacket that he says he will wear when he is named superintendent of Montclair schools.

He tells a man in the clothing shop that he wants "patience is science, math, PE, education, dance" embroidered on the jacket, which the man says won't fit.

"I'm challenging you to change it. We need change that is the whole point," Doctry says, adding that he wants to teach kids for jobs that don't exist yet.

The video was posted to Gleaners Worldwide, which describes itself as "an educational resource for children around the world."

The video includes a long, rambling caption directed to actor Michael B. Jordan about wanting to bring Martin Luther King Jr. back, being the first Black pro football team owner and that Google will give him $9 billion for "my program." It also threatens someone named Joe.

"Joe must die school shooting Montclair school shooting kills Dr. Joe Racsim Racist Joe is dead. He dies tonight," the caption says.

The name of the principal at Northeast Elementary is Dr. Joseph Putrino.

According to an Instagram video posted Dec. 9, Doctry said he was the new global studies teacher at Northeast Elementary.

His LinkedIn account says he is the owner of Doctry Educational Solutions. He was a special education teacher for the Montclair Public Schools between Aug. 2017 and June 2021, according to the page.

