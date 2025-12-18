Self-checkout Chaos Leads To Wild Outburst At Montclair Store
😡 A North Jersey shopper allegedly exploded in rage at a self-checkout and trashed part of a supermarket before walking out with unpaid items.
🚨 Police say the tantrum happened at an Acme in Montclair and are now searching for the suspect.
💥 The outburst reportedly included punching a monitor, knocking over displays and stomping a can until it exploded.
Self-checkout lanes are supposed to make grocery shopping faster and easier. When they work, they’re great. When they don’t, they can turn a quick trip for milk into a stress test of your patience.
For one North Jersey shopper, that frustration allegedly boiled over in dramatic fashion.
Montclair Acme self-checkout meltdown sparks police search
Montclair police say they’re looking for a man who threw an epic, fist-pounding tantrum at an Acme grocery store on Valley Road on Dec. 9 after becoming aggravated at the self-checkout.
According to authorities, the man grew increasingly frustrated as he tried to scan his items. What followed was anything but a calm complaint to customer service.
Grocery store tantrum turns destructive
Police say the suspect punched a computer monitor at the customer service desk, knocked over a display filled with gift cards and Red Bull cans, and shoved a beverage refrigerator. At one point, officials say he stomped on a Red Bull can, causing it to explode on the floor.
The chaos didn’t end there.
Shopper leaves with items after outburst, police say
After the tantrum, police say the man left the store with the items he had been attempting to scan at the self-checkout, without paying for them.
Authorities describe the suspect as being over 50 years old, about 5-foot-8, balding with gray hair. At the time, he was wearing a black jacket and had bloodshot, yellow-tinted eyes.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.
