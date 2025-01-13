Montclair, NJ public schools closed by ‘security concern’

🚨The decision to close schools was made early Monday morning

🚨Superintendent Damen G. Cooper did not disclose details of a 'security concern'

🚨Cooper apologized for the inconvenience to parents

A "security concern" closed schools in Montclair several hours before classes were scheduled to start on Monday morning.

In a message on the district website, Interim Superintendent Damen G. Cooper said the district became aware of a "potential threat" and contacted police. Cooper said he could not disclose details of the threat and said the district is following the guidance of Montclair police.

"I understand that this last-minute closure may cause inconvenience, but the safety of our students, staff, and entire school community is our highest priority," Cooper said.

The Montclair school district comprises 12 schools with an enrollment of 6,216 as of the 2022-23 academic year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

