Following 692 deaths, NJ law creates ambitious road safety goal

⚫ A new law creates the Target Zero Commission

⚫ The group has one year to propose an action plan

⚫ Officials aim to reach their goal in 2040

TRENTON — In 2024 alone, close to 700 individuals lost their lives on New Jersey's roads, according to preliminary statistics from the New Jersey State Police.

So it's likely hard to envision a future in which New Jersey posts a yearly road fatality count of zero.

But that is the ambitious goal attached to a bill signed into law on Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

The law creates the Target Zero Commission, which will be put to work with the aim of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries in New Jersey by the year 2040.

“The actions we take today will ensure that New Jersey families no longer have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to traffic fatalities," Murphy said. "The Commission will collaborate to prioritize safety and mobility, forging a clear path to making sure everyone, whether walking, biking, driving, or using public transit, can travel safely in New Jersey."

Traffic death and injuries increased sharply between 2023 and 2024 in New Jersey. According to officials, road fatalities increased 14%. Pedestrian fatalities increased 32%.

“New Jersey’s rise in traffic fatalities is a trend that we absolutely must reverse,” said Assemblyman Robert Karabinchak, D-Middlesex. "These deaths are preventable, and we must take action to improve safety.”

The 13-member group will focus on evidence-based strategies that prioritize roadway design, speed management, and safety for all road users — not just drivers. According to Murphy's office, the Commission will analyze designs at the most dangerous locations.

The group is on the clock now — under the law, the Commission has to propose an action plan within one year of the bill's signing.

Murphy was joined by legislators and road safety advocates for the signing of the bill.

