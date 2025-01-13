9/11 still killing NJ officers: 5 line-of-duty deaths in 2024

⚫ A new report points to about 150 "line of duty" deaths nationwide in 2024

⚫ Five deaths involved officers who were serving New Jersey

⚫ Most of New Jersey's deaths were tied to 9/11-related diseases

Over a period of just 12 months, close to 150 law enforcement officers died "in the line of duty," according to an annual report by a group that will eventually etch every name into a memorial wall.

The long list includes five names of officers who were serving New Jersey.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the number of officer deaths in 2024 represents a 25% increase from the count in 2023.

Gunfire was the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in 2024, the nonprofit says. Firearms-related incidents claimed the lives of 52 officers.

Traffic-related incidents accounted for 46 deaths in 2024, according to the report.

Neither gunfire nor traffic stops contributed to any of New Jersey's officer deaths in 2024. In fact, four of the five fatalities relate to illnesses acquired by the officers while responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

New Jersey line-of-duty deaths in 2024

The names of those who've fallen in 2024 will be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in April. There are currently 24,067 names inscribed on the memorial in Washington, D.C.

Marcellus Bethea (Bordentown Home for Funerals/Canva) Marcellus Bethea (Bordentown Home for Funerals/Canva) loading...

Marcellus Bethea — May 5

At the age of 33, New Jersey State Police Trooper II Marcellus Bethea drowned while training to become part of a special response unit.

Bethea was born in Edison, grew up in Columbus, and was a resident of Florence at the time of his passing.

Jeffrey Burke (Silverton Memorial Funeral Home/Canva) Jeffrey Burke (Silverton Memorial Funeral Home/Canva) loading...

Jeffrey Burke — Dec. 31

State Police Major Jeffrey Burke was 51 when he passed on New Year's Eve, following a battle with cancer he contracted while responding to the World Trade Center attacks in 2001.

Burke was raised in North Arlington. He earned a bachelor's degree from Stockton University and a master's degree from Seton Hall.

John Collins (Colonial Funeral Home/Canva) John Collins (Colonial Funeral Home/Canva) loading...

John Collins — April 26

John Collins fought 9/11-related cancer for 37 months before passing at the age of 64.

Collins served 32 years in law enforcement, originally with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He later served as police chief at The College of New Jersey for nine years.

He was a long-time resident of the Clark/Rahway area before relocating to Florida in 2017.

Right: Michael Kurinzi (Burroughs Funeral Home/Canva) Right: Michael Kurinzi (Burroughs Funeral Home/Canva) loading...

Michael Kurinzi — Jan. 27

Michael Kurinzi responded to the 9/11 terror attacks as part of his 20 years with the Elizabeth Police Department.

He passed as a result of illness from his recovery work at Ground Zero, at the age of 51.

Kurinzi is originally from Elizabeth and lived in Toms River for several years. He and his wife had moved to Myrtle Beach in 2016.

Anthony Mezzacappa, Jr. (Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service/Canva) Anthony Mezzacappa, Jr. (Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service/Canva) loading...

Anthony Mezzacappa, Jr. — May 14

At 62 years old, Anthony Mezzacappa, Jr. passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

The illness was tied to his response to Ground Zero, as a police officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Following his retirement from the police force in 2017, Mezzacappa worked as a security officer in Monmouth County.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Unique museum in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker