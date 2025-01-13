For the 2nd time, NJ man accused of raping a victim met on Facebook

🔺 NJ man first charged in August

EDISON — A 31-year-old township man has been accused of sexually assaulting a female victim he first met online. The charge comes months after a similar but separate incident, police said.

Faton Boqolli, of Edison, was charged with sexual assault and criminal sexual contact.

Edison police investigated allegations of sexual assault reported that day by a female victim, who said she had initially met Boqolli on Facebook.

Previously, on Aug. 5, 2024, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Edison police investigated separate allegations of sexual assault against Boqolli.

That victim said she had met Faton through Facebook and was sexually assaulted during their in-person meeting.

Boqolli was charged on Aug. 6 with sexual assault, criminal restraint, and criminal sexual contact. Those charges have been referred to a grand jury, court records show.

Anyone with potentially relevant information was encouraged to contact Detective Daniela Castro of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-745-3652, or Detective Clint Hetzell of the Edison Police Department at 732-248-7400.

