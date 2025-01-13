Prosecutor: NJ teen device had 1,751 child porn files

Authorities in Bergen County arrested a minor Friday on charges of possessing nearly two thousand files of child sexual abuse material.

The 17-year-old was targeted by the county Cyber Crimes Unit in August during an ongoing internet child pornography investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office release.

The investigation involved a deep dive into the teenager’s electronic device and history after a court-authorized search.

Investigators found 1,751 items displaying “nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” according to the prosecutor.

They took the teenager into protective custody on Friday on charges of second-degree possession of child pornography. He has since been released.

The case will be handled by a Family Court judge because the defendant is underage.

