Prosecutor: NJ teen device had 1,751 child porn files
🚓 Arrest happened Friday
🚓 Name isn't mentioned because it's a minor
🚓 Months-long investigation
Authorities in Bergen County arrested a minor Friday on charges of possessing nearly two thousand files of child sexual abuse material.
The 17-year-old was targeted by the county Cyber Crimes Unit in August during an ongoing internet child pornography investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office release.
The investigation involved a deep dive into the teenager’s electronic device and history after a court-authorized search.
Investigators found 1,751 items displaying “nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” according to the prosecutor.
They took the teenager into protective custody on Friday on charges of second-degree possession of child pornography. He has since been released.
The case will be handled by a Family Court judge because the defendant is underage.
