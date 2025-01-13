Prosecutor: NJ teen device had 1,751 child porn files

🚓 Arrest happened Friday

🚓 Name isn't mentioned because it's a minor

🚓 Months-long investigation

Authorities in Bergen County arrested a minor Friday on charges of possessing nearly two thousand files of child sexual abuse material.

The 17-year-old was targeted by the county Cyber Crimes Unit in August during an ongoing internet child pornography investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office release.

cyber investigation Credit: Rawf8 loading...

The investigation involved a deep dive into the teenager’s electronic device and history after a court-authorized search.

Investigators found 1,751 items displaying “nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” according to the prosecutor.

Bergen County teen 1,751 files Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

They took the teenager into protective custody on Friday on charges of second-degree possession of child pornography. He has since been released.

The case will be handled by a Family Court judge because the defendant is underage.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman