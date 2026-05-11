I committed what I believe to be a cardinal driving sin in NJ

Road rage is simply never worth it. It's the real-life version of Twitter fingers. Anyone can act tough behind the wheel of their car; they can just drive away afterwards without ever facing real confrontation.

After reading about the reckless Kenilworth driver who had a loaded Glock 34, 9mm handgun in his center console, it was just another reason in a long line of them why road rage is never worth acting on.

You never know what someone may have inside their vehicle, or what they will ultimately do.

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This weekend, I let my annoyance get the best of me on the road. On a one-lane 50MPH road, there was a line of about six cars that were going 35MPH. The driver at the front of the line was slowing everyone else up.

The person behind me was tailgating and constantly debating whether it was worth it to pass all six people in line to get to the front. If I hit my brakes at all, this guy was going to rear end me. He was leaving zero room between us.

I opted to make a left turn to try and remove myself from this situation, but as I made the left I stuck up my middle finger in hopes the person would see it. So he could realize it wasn't me that was his issue, it was a long line of us who were stuck going below the speed limit.

Thankfully, he didn't come after me. I never had to see what would have happened if he tried chasing me down. Afterwards I was annoyed with myself for even letting that guy bother me. And since reading the Kenilworth incident, I'll never make that mistake again.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

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