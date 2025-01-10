U.S. school software data breach could include NJ students

⚫Happened late December

On the list of things parents don’t want to hear, finding out your child’s information could be included in a data breach is probably one of them.

That was the reality for parents across the country this week.

Cloud-based education software company PowerSchool was the victim of a nationwide data breach last month, 6ABC reported.

PowerSchool serves over 60 million students, according to New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell.

The company shared the news with user districts, and superintendents sent out notices this week. Among the New Jersey school districts that may have been impacted: Millburn Township Public Schools and Trenton Public School District.

“While the stolen information primarily includes names and addresses, it may also contain Social Security numbers, personally identifiable information, medical information and grades for some districts. PowerSchool clarified that the incident was not a traditional ransomware attack; however, they did pay a ransom to prevent the release of data,” New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell said in a statement.

A report by investigators is anticipated to be released on Jan. 17, according to the New Jersey Cybersecurity & Communications Integration Cell.

Information from school districts

“PowerSchool has assured us that the incident is contained, and there is no evidence of malware or continued unauthorized activity within the system,” Millburn Township Public Schools said in a statement.

The district reassured parents that children’s Social Security numbers aren’t featured in their system with PowerSchool.

The company and the district’s technology director are working to determine the scope of the impacted data, according to Superintendent Kate Diskin. Data in PowerSchool includes names, addresses, emails, grade levels and other personal information.

Trenton schools Superintendent Jame Earle released a similar statement detailing the “compromised credential” hack.

“While PowerSchool is responsible for this incident and its impact, the district’s technology department is reviewing our Student Information System to better understand what potential staff and student information was accessed,” Earle said.

What to do if information is compromised

In cases of a severe breach, the Federal Trade Commission advises to initiate a free credit freeze if your children’s personal information is ever compromised. The commission lists numbers to call here.

