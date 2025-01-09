Woman driving NJ Transit bus attacked by man wanting ride
🚓 Altercation, slap
🚓 Police need your
🚓 Man acted alone
NEWARK — Do you know this man? NJ Transit says a bus driver was assaulted in November and Newark authorities need the public’s help to bring closure to the incident.
City police responded to the area of Lyons Avenue and Parkview Terrace around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 after a report that a female NJ Transit bus driver was slapped by a man, according to the Newark Public Safety.
Authorities say the male initially tried to get the NJ Transit bus driver’s attention while he was outside the vehicle, hoping she would pick him up at an unofficial bus stop. The driver wouldn’t budge.
The man then changed course and entered the bus at the next available stop — that’s when things got physical, and it was caught on camera.
Newark officials said the man “had words with the driver” and then slapped her in the face.
SEE ALSO: NJ man, 28, molested minor he plied with drugs, cops say
The photos show the assailant with all-black clothes and a black hat. He has black and red hair.
Anyone with information should call the city’s Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS(1-877-695-8477).
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman
New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters
Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman