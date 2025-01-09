Woman driving NJ Transit bus attacked by man wanting ride

🚓 Altercation, slap

NEWARK — Do you know this man? NJ Transit says a bus driver was assaulted in November and Newark authorities need the public’s help to bring closure to the incident.

City police responded to the area of Lyons Avenue and Parkview Terrace around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 after a report that a female NJ Transit bus driver was slapped by a man, according to the Newark Public Safety.

Authorities say the male initially tried to get the NJ Transit bus driver’s attention while he was outside the vehicle, hoping she would pick him up at an unofficial bus stop. The driver wouldn’t budge.

The man then changed course and entered the bus at the next available stop — that’s when things got physical, and it was caught on camera.

Newark officials said the man “had words with the driver” and then slapped her in the face.

The photos show the assailant with all-black clothes and a black hat. He has black and red hair.

Anyone with information should call the city’s Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS(1-877-695-8477).

