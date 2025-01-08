NJ man, 28, molested minor he plied with drugs, cops say

🚓 Arrested, charged this week

GARFIELD — Authorities arrested and charged a New Jersey man this week for a string of alleged sexual assaults against one child, and drugs and alcohol were allegedly involved.

Ronal P. Vasquez, 28, of Ridgefield Park, is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office’s release.

The Garfield Police Department first learned about Vasquez’s behavior on Dec. 29 and relayed the information to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit. Their investigation led to multiple alleged incidents of abuse, according to the release.

Law enforcement accuse Vasquez of sexually assaulting a child in Garfield between 13 and 16 years old while also suppling marijuana and alcohol. Their investigation also found that same child, while younger than 13, was sexually assaulted by him two more times in Lodi and Passaic.

Authorities charged Vasquez with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police arrested Vasquez Tuesday in Ridgefield Park, and he will remain at the Bergen County Jail until his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court.

