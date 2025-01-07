Look out for recalled mower that could be in your NJ garage
⚫ Recall issued this month
⚫ Thousands of mowers
⚫ Model and serial numbers included
While the mower isn’t being used this winter, take a good look at the one in your garage to see if it’s part of the latest recall issued by Kawasaki Motors USA.
John Deere ZTrak™ Zero Turn Mowers with Kawasaki engines are the subject of this nationwide recall, which concerns about 39,000 products.
“The voltage regulator in the mower’s engine can fail during use or while the product is being stored, causing the engine to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s notice says.
The green and yellow machines with model numbers Z720E, Z730M, Z740R and Z760R are of concern. The front of the mower below the seat displays each model number.
Also pay close attention to your mower’s serial number located on its right side near the rear tire. Serial number ranges associated with this recall are listed below.
Machines bought from any authorized John Deere dealer from Oct. 2018 to Sept. 2024 could be impacted by the recall, so closely check the model and serial number.
What should consumers do
- Stop using if your machine has been recalled
- Free repairs if you contact a John Deere dealer
- Kawasaki and John Deere will soon contact all impacted consumers
How many incidents
- Over 20 reports of smoking/melting
- Five reports of fires
- No injuries
