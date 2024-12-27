‘Vision-threatening’ eye infection risk from eye drops sold in NJ
Alcon Laboratories is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF, Single Vials On-the-Go, 25 count, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The package with 25 vials is being recalled, specifically, Lot 10101 found around the nation, after a recent consumer complaint of “foreign material” found in one of the vials, according to the recall alert. The administration said Alcon found the issue to be “fungal in nature.”
Anyone with the impacted vials should return them to get a refund or replacement. Any eye concerns from using the product should be communicated with a physician.
The risk
Any eye product with fungal contamination has the ability to cause an eye infection, which could lead to “vision-threatening” effects, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For any immunocompromised user, more critical effects can’t be ruled out.
Product description
- Lot number 10101
- 2025/09 expiration date
- Green and pink package
- “ULTRA PF,” “Systane” and “25 vials" mentioned on box
- Sold on the internet, in stores nationwide
- Alleviates dry eye symptoms
