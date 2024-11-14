You could soon see a brewery at this beautiful NJ lake
ROXBURY — Two Morris County business partners are pouring their hearts into a vision to have a one-of-a-kind experience for the Lake Hopatcong community.
“Lake Hopatcong, the largest lake in New Jersey, does not currently have a brewery. Established to celebrate the beautiful Lake Hopatcong, as well as the rich culture of craft brewing, our brewery will offer a unique blend of artisanal beers and breathtaking views,” business partner Vijit Sharma said to New Jersey 101.5.
The proposed Beer Bandit Brewing Company at 118 Lakeside Blvd. already has a website promoting a spring 2025 opening.
Sharma and Salil Kapoor plan to keep aspects of the former bank’s charm, like a vault door and a grand bank-style hall, while paying homage to the building’s history in the brewery’s name.
The plan is to have around 75 indoor seats during the winter, and an outdoor beer garden with views of the lake will offer about 80 seats. Food would be available through partnerships with local food trucks, according to Sharma.
Menu/selection
- 8 to 12 brews on tap at any given time
- 2 to 3 core beers with the remaining being IPAs, wheat, stout, and amber beers
- Plans in place to have hoppy beers
Where do efforts stand right now?
Sharma says they submitted an application to the Planning Board.
“A zoning variance is not needed for the proposed brewery. The planning board will primarily focus on ensuring adequate parking and its impact on seating,” Sharma said.
