You could soon see a brewery at this beautiful NJ lake

⚫Hear from business partner behind the idea

⚫Why this experience is needed

⚫What's the latest development?

ROXBURY — Two Morris County business partners are pouring their hearts into a vision to have a one-of-a-kind experience for the Lake Hopatcong community.

Lake Hopatcong Google Maps loading...

“Lake Hopatcong, the largest lake in New Jersey, does not currently have a brewery. Established to celebrate the beautiful Lake Hopatcong, as well as the rich culture of craft brewing, our brewery will offer a unique blend of artisanal beers and breathtaking views,” business partner Vijit Sharma said to New Jersey 101.5.

Beer Bandit Brewing Co. 1 Credit: Beer Bandit Brewing Co. loading...

The proposed Beer Bandit Brewing Company at 118 Lakeside Blvd. already has a website promoting a spring 2025 opening.

Sharma and Salil Kapoor plan to keep aspects of the former bank’s charm, like a vault door and a grand bank-style hall, while paying homage to the building’s history in the brewery’s name.

Proposed brewery site for Roxbury Lake Hopatcong NJ Google Maps loading...

The plan is to have around 75 indoor seats during the winter, and an outdoor beer garden with views of the lake will offer about 80 seats. Food would be available through partnerships with local food trucks, according to Sharma.

Future Lake Hopatcong brewery design Credit: Beer Bandit Brewing Co. loading...

Menu/selection

8 to 12 brews on tap at any given time

2 to 3 core beers with the remaining being IPAs, wheat, stout, and amber beers

Plans in place to have hoppy beers

Where do efforts stand right now?

Sharma says they submitted an application to the Planning Board.

“A zoning variance is not needed for the proposed brewery. The planning board will primarily focus on ensuring adequate parking and its impact on seating,” Sharma said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt