Scary home invasion caught on video — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

MANASQUAN — A Monmouth County bridge over 120 years old is closed for repairs that could take weeks to complete.

The wooden Glimmer Glass Bridge, which operates using counterweights, was closed on Friday to vehicles and pedestrians, according to county officials.

A routine inspection of the bridge connecting Brielle to Manasquan found issues that the county's bridge division determined needed immediate attention. Officials didn't say what exactly was wrong with the bridge.

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run that hospitalized a man with serious injuries, according to prosecutors.

A male pedestrian in a marked crosswalk was struck around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Lakewood police responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 9 and First Street for a call about a hit-and-run.

A just-completed study in New Jersey gave a makeover to the routine traffic stop, and researchers suggest the new approach goes a long way in improving the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

Prompted by strained policy-community relations in the wake of high-profile violent incidents, the study changed the way police in Atlantic City and Pleasantville interacted with drivers and passengers throughout more than 1,400 traffic stops.

BOONTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after three people broke into a home in Morris County, according to published reports.

Video published by News 12 New Jersey shows a suspect opening the window of the home on Mountain Run in Boonton Township.

In addition to the three burglars police are also reportedly looking for two people seen nearby.

PATERSON – The unthinkable happened June 12 in Paterson as a family was at their East 38th Street home.

All of a sudden, around 9:30 p.m., a massive clump of ice fell from the sky, damaging some of their roof.

“Out of nowhere you just hear a hollow sound coming down and honestly we didn’t think anything of it and then you just hear a big DOOOOSH!” said Sabrina Gomez to News 12 New Jersey. At the time of the incident, Gomez said she saw a plane fly over her home.

