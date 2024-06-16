Chilling Boonton Township, NJ home burglary caught on camera

🚨 Boonton man's home burglarized in broad daylight

🚨 His wife's jewelry was stolen, according to family

🚨 Homeowner's son asking for help to find suspects

BOONTON TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating after three people broke into a home in Morris County, according to published reports.

Video published by News 12 New Jersey shows a suspect opening the window of the home on Mountain Run in Boonton Township.

In addition to the three burglars police are also looking for two people seen nearby, News 12 reported.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Boonton Township police for more information.

Victim's son posts surveillance images of suspects

The homeowner's son posted on Facebook that investigators took fingerprints and footprints to catch the "morons" who burglarized his father's home.

Potential suspect in Boonton home invasion (Kyungso Torres via Facebook) Potential suspect in Boonton home invasion (Kyungso Torres via Facebook) loading...

The son, whose name was Kyungso Torres on Facebook, said that his father was fortunately not home at the time of the burglary around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

However, Torres said the trio made off with "irreplaceable" jewelry that belonged to his mom.

He posted video surveillance images on social media that he said were from the home invasion.

Potential suspect in Boonton home invasion (Kyungso Torres via Facebook) Potential suspect in Boonton home invasion (Kyungso Torres via Facebook) loading...

Torres later said Saturday that neighbors combing through video footage found a white Mitsubishi SUV in the area at the time of the burglary. Authorities did not confirm that they were searching for a vehicle in the investigation.

He asked anyone who lives on Daniels Road or Oak Road to check their cameras for footage of the vehicle.

"Please share everywhere you can," said Torres.

