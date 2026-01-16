⚖️ A man convicted of murdering his father has been sentenced to 55 years in prison

🚔 Medical examiners said the Morris County victim bled to death after being attacked

🎶 Loved ones remembered the slain victim as a music lover

A Morris County man convicted of murdering his own father in a grisly scene two years ago gets a lengthy prison sentence.

Kyle Meyer was found guilty by a jury last month of first-degree murder and two weapons offenses, following a seven-day trial.

He had attacked 62-year-old Gregory Meyer on Christmas Eve 2023 in the family’s Boonton Township home.

Medical examiner details brutal cause of death

The Morris County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim bled to death from multiple injuries, caused by a battery-operated pole saw.

Judge imposes decades-long prison sentence

On Friday, the 35-year-old Meyer was handed a 55-year term by Morris County Superior Court Judge Ralph Amirata.

Police responded to an emergency call on Dec. 24, 2023, at 1:15 p.m. at a residence on Old Denville Road.

Kyle Meyer was not taken into custody immediately, but was tracked down in Paterson hours later around 9 p.m.

Victim remembered as musician and community member

Gregory Meyer was mourned as a music lover who, for a time, operated the Musician's World store in Butler before pivoting professionally as a realtor and property manager.

“He and his friends could be found many weekends enjoying karaoke and open mic nights together, with Greg delighting those around him with piano, guitar, and vocal selections from his favorite band, the Beatles,” according to an online obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $16,000 for the victim’s funeral services noted that Kyle Meyer had long suffered the “darkness of mental illness, alcoholism, and abuse of drugs legal and illegal.”

Meyer has remained in jail since his December 2023 arrest.

Under the No Early Release Act, he will be roughly 80 years old before being eligible for parole.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll thanked multiple police and law enforcement agencies for the countless hours of work and dedication “in bringing this defendant to justice for such a heinous and cruel act.”

