🌉 Bridge connecting shore towns closes for repairs

🌉 It could take weeks to reopen

🌉 Bridge dates back to late 19th century

MANASQUAN — A Monmouth County bridge over 120 years old is closed for repairs that could take weeks to complete.

The wooden Glimmer Glass Bridge, which operates using counterweights, was closed on Friday to vehicles and pedestrians, according to county officials.

A routine inspection of the bridge connecting Brielle to Manasquan found issues that the county's bridge division determined needed immediate attention. Officials didn't say what exactly was wrong with the bridge.

However, officials did say that it could take up to three weeks to complete repair work. If it takes the full three weeks, that would close the bridge past the July 4 holiday.

With the Glimmer Glass Bridge closed, the only ways to Manasquan beach from Brielle would be using Main Street or Ocean Avenue — both of which would require a slightly longer trip through Manasquan.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone said he would have the bridge fully inspected to determine if more work was needed.

“As always, the safety of our residents and visitors using this Bridge, and our entire infrastructure in Monmouth County, is always our top priority," said Arnone.

The Glimmer Glass Bridge dates back to around 1898. It's the only bridge of its kind in the state and possibly the country, according to state records.

In 2008, the bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places and The New Jersey Register of Historic Places.

A battle between preservationists and those who would replace the bridge has been going on for years.

The county's Three Bridges project, which is still in the design phase, would either rehabilitate or replace the Glimmer Glass Bridge.

