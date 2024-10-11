Hard seltzer ban takes effect in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a newborn girl who was suffocated and thrown away in a trash bag nearly 40 years ago.

The "Baby Jane Doe" was discovered on the morning of Dec. 4, 1986, according to a call-out to the public this month from FBI Philadelphia and police in Gloucester County.

The full-term, white baby was found in a dumpster behind a shopping center at Ganttown Road and Route 42 in Washington Township, according to officials.

Also known as the aurora borealis, it's the colorful glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

It's not a common site for most of the United States but all of New Jersey was treated to them in the early hours of Tuesday.

Check out our gallery of photos and submit your own to share with all of New Jersey.

MAYS LANDING — The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife, who is the seaside gambling resort's schools superintendent, pleaded not guilty Thursday to beating and abusing their teenage daughter, with a lawyer saying that “parenting struggles are not criminal events.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. and La’Quetta Small, who oversee a half-billion dollars in taxpayer money, were indicted last month on child endangerment and other charges.

TOMS RIVER — Burglars used a pizza delivery to determine if anyone was inside a home before breaking in and stealing cash and jewelry, a local news report says.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that a lunchtime delivery with instructions to "knock hard" was requested from Domino's. When no one came to the door, the driver left.

That was the cue for two would-be robbers who pulled up in a vehicle about 30 seconds later, according to the Scoop. Police believe the men placed the order.

If you like the hard seltzers and other drinks that kick their kick from cannabis, you better stock up.

They must to be off the shelves in New Jersey tomorrow.

A federal judge has allowed a new law to stand that bans the selling of hemp based intoxicants. That includes THC infused drinks and all Delta-8 products until a retailer is licensed to sell them.

The problem is, the state has yet to approve a process to get licensed and the process will take months.

