Scary confrontation at gun range — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Canva Canva loading...

So, a New Jersey county has launched a program to give residents an easy way to recycle the modern-day carriers that are replacing plastic-ring holders.

Drop-off locations have been created, so that residents who want to recycle the carriers (also known as handles) can be sure that they're getting to the right spot.

NJ gun range worker accused of pointing gun at customer (Secaucus Police, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

https://nj1015.com/secaucus-nj-gun-range-safety-officer-accused-pointing-gun-at-unarmed-customer/

Jonathan Rojas, of Jersey City, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unjustifiable display of a handgun.

Secaucus police responded to a report of a dispute between a range worker and a patron on Saturday night at 9:14 p.m.

Chicken nuggets, tenders recall (Via USDA.gov) Chicken nuggets, tenders recall (Via USDA.gov) loading...

There has been a massive recall issued by Perdue Foods, involving 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that might have metal wire embedded inside.

Three specific products, each sold in a bag of more more than a pound in weight, were produced in March and have "use by" dates of a year later — March 23, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

(Trenton police/Canva) (Trenton police/Canva) loading...

TRENTON — Police have arrested two men for paintball gun attacks in the capital city earlier this year.

On Monday, Trenton police announced they arrested 24-year-old Jamal Crusoe and 20-year-old Jesse Jones.

They are both charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two weapons offenses.

The investigation dating back to June also ended with drug charges against Crusoe.

Canva Canva loading...

MONTCLAIR — Students in one Essex County school district have gotten a reprieve from a cell phone ban that was expected to start on Sept. 5.

In June, Montclair Public Schools announced it was partnering with Yondr, a San Francisco-based company that is known for its phone-free space lockable pouch, to implement a cell phone ban at four of its schools.

That pilot program has now been delayed.

Places in NJ where gun owners have sued to carry a legal gun New Jersey passed its own law in December, trying to ban legal guns from “sensitive places.”

A federal judge found many of those spots to be legally protected on grounds of armed self-defense, noting in her opinion, “Crowded locations are not sensitive places."

As of June, a federal appeals court granted the state attorney general's request to keep part of the law that bars people from carrying handguns in “sensitive places” in effect.

﻿ The decision means handguns cannot be carried in places such as zoos, public parks, public libraries and museums, bars, and health care facilities.

The law bars handguns from being carried in those places as well as schools and child care facilities. The lower court's May injunction did not specify those locations, and the appeals court also didn't remove the prohibition in those places. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt & The Associated Press

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.