Check your freezers: Chicken nuggets, tenders recalled over metal wire pieces

There has been a massive recall issued by Perdue Foods, involving 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that might have metal wire embedded inside.

Three specific products, each sold in a bag of more more than a pound in weight, were produced in March and have "use by" dates of a year later — March 23, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Items now recalled were shipped and sold in retail locations nationwide as well as online directly to consumers.

The following products should be thrown away or returned to the store where purchased:

◾ "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS," 22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic bags

◾ "PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS," 29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic bags

◾ "BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets,"22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed bags

Each product subject to recall have establishment number "P-33944" on the back of the package.

The problem was confirmed after multiple consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the nuggets or tenders, according to federal officials.

There have been no reported injuries in connection with the issue.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.

